Dear Jimin: A fan from India expresses the BTS member is a ‘phenomenal human being’ in a lovely letter

Park Jimin, also known mononymously as Jimin, debuted as a part of BTS in 2013, alongside RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, V and Jungkook. Earlier this year, Jimin participated in his very first original soundtrack for ‘Our Blues’ called ‘With you’ which is a duet track sung along with his close friend, HA SUNG WOON.

Today’s lovely letter has been penned by Tanisha Saini from India to BTS’ Jimin. Read the letter, below.

Dear Jimin,

I’m writing this to let you know why you are such a phenomenal human being, but also to let you know how much you truly mean to me and other people around the world.

Firstly, I know this letter will never reach you unfortunately, but like many other international fans I will continue to support you no matter what.

There are maybe hundreds and thousands of girls who feel the same way for you, maybe some even more. This is the problem with being an international fan sadly, knowing we will probably never get the chance to see you live, meet you or just let you know how much we support you. It is us giving you love, knowing without the hope of getting anything back. We face many problems with being around the world. The expensive fees, never getting to go to a concert, the language barriers, having to patiently wait for things that other fans get before us, knowing we might never get acknowledged or that we can maybe never tell you how much to mean to us!

But despite all that we will still continue to support you, every minute of every hour, every hour of every day, every day of every week, every week of every month and every month of every year, our support for you will never stop. Myself, along with many, many other fans, still continue to watch your videos, like your songs, listen to your music! Even if we may never get to show you our love and support, knowing you love us back is what keeps us going.

You are a walking, breathing angel even though you are self conscious of who you are and how you look, that doesn’t change any of our feelings for you. We believe and we know that you are a gift to this world, something we don’t deserve because of how perfect you are.

This world isn’t perfect and it never will be, but I know one thing that is perfect, you. That is because you continue to make music and inspire thousands and millions of people around the globe. I never want you to feel like your [you’re] alone, or that you have no purpose in life, because you do! You have made a living in which you dedicate your time to help people around the world, by simply creating music, that millions listen, Jimin-ah.

I hope one day in my life I will meet you.

With love

Tanisha Saini