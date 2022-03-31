Dear Jimin: A fan from India expresses their love for the BTS member

In 2013, Jimin debuted as a part of BTS and has since gone on to receive immense love for his vocals and dance. To date, he has released three solo songs under BTS, ‘Lie’, ‘Serendipity’, and ‘Filter’. In May 2019, Jimin became the first BTS member to have a solo music video achieve 100 million views on YouTube with ‘Serendipity’.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Aruna Hegde from India, to BTS’ Jimin. Read their letter below.

I cry every day while remembering you my love, I miss you whenever I see your photos and videos. I always have this thought, "Jimin will never know that there was a girl who loved him heartily. In my entire life I may not be able to meet you, talk to you and share my feelings with you".

I know we both will never cross each other's paths. My love for you will remain within me and end with me. As I know that you can't be mine, I really hope that you will find such a partner who will love and support you unconditionally.