Dear Jimin: A fan from India pens a sweet letter thanking the BTS member for coming into their life

Jimin made his debut in 2013 as part of the boy group BTS, alongside his fellow members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, V and Jungkook. Especially known for his jaw-dropping dancing skills and sweet vocals, the BTS member released the original soundtrack ‘With you’ along with HA SUNG WOON, for the drama ‘Our Blues’, earlier this year.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Divya from India to BTS’ Jimin. Read the letter, below:

Dear Jimin,

Hello, I'm Divya from India. I know you’re not gonna read this message but I really want you to read this. I still remember that day when I heard your song ‘Dynamite’ (for the) 1st time. You are my ‘light it up like dynamite’. You are the 1st person who came into my life and become so special in such a short time. Thank you so much for coming into my life, love you a lot from India. I wish I could meet you at least one time in my entire life and also (that) I can attend (a) BTS concert at least one time. I wish that day comes fast, I can't wait for that day when I meet you (and) I (can) see you, in reality. Love you, love, love (you) a lot. You always make me cry the most and make me laugh the most, make me happy the most. (You) don't even know I exist. I’m proud of myself that I stan the right K-pop band. Saranghaeyo Jimin. Well, I don't know so much Korean, I'm still learning for you.

Your admirer

Divya from India