Dear Jimin: A fan from India writes about their hope of meeting the BTS member

Debuting as a part of BTS in 2013, Jimin has gone on to receive immense love for his vocals and dance skills. To date, Jimin has released three solo songs under BTS, ‘Lie’, ‘Serendipity’, and ‘Filter’. In May 2019, Jimin became the first BTS member to have a solo music video achieve 100 million views on YouTube with ‘Serendipity’.

Today’s letter has been penned by Gauri Sharma from India to BTS’ Jimin. Read the letter, below.

[PLEASE NOTE: This letter was shared on June 3, 2022.]

TRIGGER WARNING: MENTION OF DEPRESSION

Dear Jimin

I am so glad I found you...last month I had my board exams.

I was on verge of ending everything...all I wanted to do was to just disappear into thin air…but then I found you...not only you but..BTS helped me a lot..it gave me hope...and now I'm doing better with the hope that I'll get to meet you...

It's the most important goal for me...

I know I'm not that special or unique that you'll see my letter...but I'll try my best to send you my love, support and care...

I feel so happy and calm after hearing your angelic voice...

You and the 6 other boys have become my hiding place!

I'm so happy I found you guys...

Please eat well and take good care of yourself!

I care about you a lot

I feel very safe in your aura...your voice calms me down so much...

I love you Jimin-ahh

I know the ARMYs out there call you theirs...but Jimin I'm yours...you belong to yourself...yet I belong to you.