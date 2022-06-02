Dear Jung Hae In: A fan from India calls the ‘Snowdrop’ star their ‘square inch of positivity’

South Korean actor Jung Hae In officially made his television debut in 2014 through the series ‘Bride of the Century’. Following this, the talented star gained recognition for his supporting roles in the 2017 series ‘While You Were Sleeping’ and ‘Prison Playbook’. Jung Hae In went on to get his first leading role in the 2018 drama ‘Something in the Rain’ and increased his already immense popularity through his leading roles in ‘D.P.’ and ‘Snowdrop’.

Today’s lovely letter has been penned by Sraboni from India to Jung Hae In. Read the letter, below.

My dear Haein Oppa,

I know that you are very well admired and loved as an actor in South Korea. I have been a follower of K-Dramas for quite some time now. I heard a lot about you and your work from a K-Drama Fans group that I'm a part of. So I made it a point to watch the dramas that you have acted in. Your drama Snowdrop was much talked about at that time but it hadn't arrived on an Indian platform as yet so I started watching Something in the Rain. Finally, Snowdrop arrived and I got to see it, at present I'm watching One Spring Night and am looking forward to watching DP as well. And yes I have seen your movie Tune in for Love too.

I have to admit I'm head over heels in love with you Oppa, just looking at you brings a smile to my face. Your beautiful and intense eyes, that heartwarming smile, and perfectly sculpted lips with a pretty mole on the left ( just above your lips) overall make for a handsome and wonderful personality. And you sing so well too.

Your performance in Snowdrop has simply captured my heart. You've nailed the complete series so effortlessly with your stunning and intense expressions.

Just want to say WAHHH!!! (WOW)

I dream about you Oppa, you are my square inch of positivity in a life which is mostly negative these days.

Jung Hae In…Saranghae

Loads of love, respect, warm hugs, good wishes and positivity all the way from Indo (India). Stay well.

Sraboni (Shrubs)

