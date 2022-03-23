Dear Jung Hae In: A fan from India feels peaceful while looking at the ‘Snowdrop’ star

Officially making his television debut in 2014 through the series ‘Bride of the Century’, Jung Hae In gained recognition for his supporting roles in the 2017 series ‘While You Were Sleeping’ and ‘Prison Playbook’. He got his first role as a lead actor in the 2018 drama ‘Something in the Rain’ and increased his already immense popularity through his leading roles in ‘D.P.’ and ‘Snowdrop’.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Kanchan Thapa from India to Jung Hae In. Read their letter below.

Annyeong uri Hae In ssi,

How are you doing?

I have always wanted to pen down my feelings towards you, and now that I got a chance to let out my feelings my hands are shivering though it is a hot summer day.

You can imagine now how much I have become crazier for you.

This craziness started when I first saw you in the drama series called BLOOD...though you were not the main lead you stole my heart right away...Your smile, your voice, everything fluttered my heart.

After the completion of that drama, I started to look out for more dramas that had you in it and I found ‘BRIDE of the century’ and I loved your jolly acting more...so looked for more dramas than I found ‘TUNE IN FOR LOVE’, ‘YEAH, THAT'S THE WAY IT IS’, ‘WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING’, ‘SOMETHING IN THE RAIN’, ‘THREE MUSKETEERS’, ‘D.P.’, and finally ‘SNOWDROP’.

Till then I had already fallen head over heels for you and I hadn't realised it.

I would print out photos and stick them on the walls and keep your pic as wallpaper on my phone and whatnot...

Then I thought to myself about creating a group, and so I did...and the name of the group is ‘JUNG HAE IN LOVERS FROM ALL AROUND THE WORLD’

Here we have more than 7k members who every day share their love for Jung Hae In and they are from around the globe...

I can't believe that it is impossible for me to meet Jung Hae In face to face nor does he know me but still there's some kind of connection that as soon as I saw him I feel so peaceful in my heart...I forget everything and only see him.

There are more things to share and if I continue writing it will take days but I won't finish.

So I just want to say is "Hae In ssi please be healthy and safe and give us more series so that we can watch that and satisfy ourselves.”

Thank you for existing

Thank you for remaining healthy

Tons of love from India.

Kanchan Thapa...

West Bengal

India