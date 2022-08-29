Dear Jung So Min: A fan shares appreciation for the star’s work in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ through a lovely letter

Actress Jung So Min made her debut in 2010 with a supporting role in the drama ‘Bad Guy’. Following this, the star received much popularity through her leading role in ‘Playful Kiss’ (2010). Recently, Jung So Min had been starring in the fantasy romance drama ‘Alchemy of Souls’, for which she received immense love and appreciation. Some other notable projects taken on by Jung So Min include ‘Soul Mechanic’, ‘The Sound of Your Heart’, ‘Because This Is My First Life' and more.

Today’s lovely letter has been penned by Haze from India to Jung So Min. Read the letter, below:

Dear Somin Eonni,

I hope you are well and safe there. I wanted to write this letter a long time ago. I really appreciate your personality and your optimistic nature. I feel peaceful watching your videos on YouTube, as they are natural and (show you as) yourself. I had a good laugh during the YouTube vlog wherein you were watching your drama premiere with your parents, that was so hilarious ;)

I totally appreciate your work in ‘Alchemy of Souls’, and how much you tried to be more energetic and connect with the character and switch between the two personalities, one of Mudeok and the other of Naksu. I had fun watching the drama till now. Waiting for more to come!!

I hope you find happiness in whatever you do and lead a safe as well as a healthy life.

Fighting!!!

Haze

India