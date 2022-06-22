Dear Jung Yong Hwa: A fan pens a sweet letter wishing a happy birthday to CNBLUE’s leader

Musician, singer, songwriter, rapper, record producer, and actor - CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa dons many hats, and carries each with ease. The leader of the rock band CNBLUE, Jung Yong Hwa went on to make his television debut in 2009, through the series ‘You’re Beautiful’. In 2015, he made his official debut as a soloist, with the album ‘One Fine Day’.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Sharmila Juliet from India, to CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa. Read the letter, below.

Dear Yong Hwa Oppa,

Saengil Chukhahae! I am Sharmila Juliet from Gobichettipalayam, Tamil Nadu. I first fell for your eyes first before becoming your fan when I watched you in the drama ‘You’re Beautiful’. Your eyes were talking much in it and you didn’t need to say anything because your eyes themselves [were] narrating everything.

After that, I looked for more of your dramas that’s when I found ‘Heartstrings’. In that drama, there was a soothing & lovely song “Because I Miss You” that I loved so much. That’s when I came to know you’re a singer and also the leader of a K-pop band “CNBLUE”. After that, there was no stopping. I searched and watched all of your MVs and concert videos to become more addicted to your voice and your stage presence. Your songs all are very comforting and at the same time energetic. They help me conciliate with every mood every day. It’s been 7yrs since I became your and CNBLUE’s fan. There are a lot more famous K-pop groups but for me, nothing can replace Jung Yong Hwa Oppa you and CNBLUE till now. I think it will be forever for me like that. I also wish to see CNBLUE as a grandpa band

like you wish. I would like to hear your songs more. I would like to go to CNBLUE’s concert and hear your voice live, please come to India. And I will love Jung Yong Hwa Oppa & CNBLUE 4ever. Keep smiling!

Be Healthy!

I wish you have a lot of success, good health and a lot of happy moments this year. Happy Birthday Yong Hwa Oppa!

Thankyou

난 너에게 빠졌어!

Happy YONG HWA Day

I am falling for you every time

Whenever I look in your eyes.

The moment I hear your voice

My heart gets raptured with highs.

Looking at your those dreamy eyes

My whole world stops for a while.

Is that only your voice swaying me

No, you also got me with your smile.

Your look is like a piercing sword

It entered straight into my heart.

Your music touch deep on my soul

Set fire to my mind and every part.

Your songs are like a sweet liquor

My hungry heart never gets full.

Tasting your music my heart always

screams one more as its dwells.

You bring back all dead words alive

With your song, without it shrinks.

My heart already getting weak

I can't bear no more of your wink.

Your music which brings the spring

For eternity as my heart sings.

I inhale your song in every breath

It grabs all my heart strings.