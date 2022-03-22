Dear Jungkook: An ARMY from India writes about the BTS member’s voice giving ‘a feeling of warmth and love’

The youngest member of BTS, Jungkook debuted with the group in 2013, as the main vocalist. Jungkook had originally auditioned for the show ‘Superstar K’, and although not selected, he received casting offers from seven different agencies. After seeing current fellow BTS member and leader RM, Jungkook chose to become a trainee under his present company, and as they say, the rest is history!

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by a fan from India to BTS’ Jungkook. Read their letter below.

Hi (annyeong) Kookie,

I never had a chance to say this to you...I mean not only me but all the Indian ARMYs would relate to this...there's a feeling of peace in your voice. I don't know how to describe it but it gives a feeling of warmth and love. For me BTS is not only a group it's something that motivates me. Watching you guys really gives me a lot of motivation through my hard times...all of you RM, Jin, Jungkook, SUGA, J-Hope, V, Jimin have different stories but in each of them there's something to learn about life. I really admire you all...No one is perfect but when all of you are together in a group it makes it perfect and that's what we call BTS. I know there are haters out there, I wanna tell them that we are here for BTS no matter what, we will support them...we are a family. I purple you.

Thank you.