Dear Jungkook: An ARMY from India writes about the BTS member’s voice giving ‘a feeling of warmth and love’
Today’s sweet letter has been penned by a fan from India to BTS’ Jungkook. Read their letter below.
Hi (annyeong) Kookie,
I never had a chance to say this to you...I mean not only me but all the Indian ARMYs would relate to this...there's a feeling of peace in your voice. I don't know how to describe it but it gives a feeling of warmth and love. For me BTS is not only a group it's something that motivates me. Watching you guys really gives me a lot of motivation through my hard times...all of you RM, Jin, Jungkook, SUGA, J-Hope, V, Jimin have different stories but in each of them there's something to learn about life. I really admire you all...No one is perfect but when all of you are together in a group it makes it perfect and that's what we call BTS. I know there are haters out there, I wanna tell them that we are here for BTS no matter what, we will support them...we are a family. I purple you.
Thank you.
Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.
