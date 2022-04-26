Dear Jungkook: A fan from Botswana wants to become an ‘amazing artist and dancer’ like the BTS member
The youngest member of BTS, Jungkook debuted with the group in 2013, as the main vocalist. Jungkook had originally auditioned for the show ‘Superstar K’, following which, he received casting offers from seven different agencies. After seeing current fellow BTS member and leader RM, Jungkook chose to become a trainee under his present company, and the rest is history!
Today's sweet letter has been penned by Eunice Molefhi from Botswana to BTS’ Jungkook. Read their letter below:
Dear Jungkook!
I just wanted to let you know that I love your voice because it cheers me up when I am down and going through a rough phase and your voice makes me the happiest girl on Earth. Actually, I am a huge fan of BTS music and all of your songs are all my favourites but 'ON, Dope, Euphoria, Still with you, fake love and I'm fine' are the best.
I love the way you dance, the jokes you always do are awesome. I wish I could listen to them all day long. I also love your little head tilts, your body rolls and your little nose scrunch they all melt my heart, Not to forget that you are such a cute foodie just like me I think we can get along well because we have a lot in common like favourite colour is black, favourite drink is banana milk, favourite song is ON, favourite movie is Iron Man, favourite artist is Justin Bieber and I think we have a lot more in common than this.
You have influenced and continue to influence my life for the better. I really want to become an amazing artist and dancer like you Jungkook oppa. You are truly an amazing human being, people like you are rare to find and I have to agree we need more people like you in this world. I mean if everyone was like you the world would be a lot more peaceful and safer. Please take care of yourself and the rest of the members oppa, be safe, be healthy and be happy and keep on smiling. I wish you all the best, may you succeed in everything you do and may ARMYs’ love shine bright on you the same way the light from the moon, the sun and the stars shines bright on Earth.
Jungkook oppa you and BTS family are really the cause of my euphoria, I love you all so much but I love you more.
Yours:
Eunice Molefhi
With lots of love, from Botswana
Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.
