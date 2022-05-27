Dear Jungkook: A fan from India calls the BTS member their ‘stress buster’

The youngest member of BTS, Jungkook debuted with the group in 2013, as the main vocalist. Jungkook had originally auditioned for the show ‘Superstar K’, following which, he received casting offers from seven different agencies. After seeing current fellow BTS member and leader RM, Jungkook chose to become a trainee under his present company, and the rest is history!

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Kirpa from India to BTS’ Jungkook. Read the letter, below.

Hi,

I am Kirpa,

My bias is Jungkookie, he is my stress buster. He is my first ever celebrity crush. I have been attracted to him for his amazing qualities, like the way he explodes on stage while dancing and his attraction towards working out have really motivated me to work out. His innocence while he feels shy and the winning, victorious expression on his face in ‘RUN BTS’ is just unmatchable. His singing skill makes my mind boggle, his looks, his physique makes me just crazy His presence of mind in concerts like saving the anchor, catching flowers from ARMY, and holding himself during emotional moments on stage, makes ARMYs fall for him through his looks (abs), the way he talks (nowadays casually allows ARMY to flirt with him esp saying I LOVE YOU) just takes me to another level...

The way he takes care of his hyungs and ARMY makes him really out of this world. I liked his poem GOLDEN MAKNAE.

I wish to meet him in person and would love to tell him about the personality makeover he has done for me... I love and care for myself even more than before thinking that I am someone (JK)’s world, one of the brightest and shiniest stars... tell him kumavo for being so special in my life...

Lastly, I want to say I Love You, Saranghae..and I wish you lots of success, happiness, prosperity and lots of love from ARMY (me).

His down to earth nature touched my soul through my heart.

This way I came across this handsome hunk... Then I started knowing him more and more, which led to the healing of my soul and uplifted my spirits towards happiness.

I follow him on every single social media handle, Insta, Twitter, VLive, and Weverse and keep connected with him.

See you soon...

Love from Kirpa (Jungkoo-Kirpa)

From India