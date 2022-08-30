Dear Jungkook: A fan from India expresses gratitude towards the BTS member in a sincere letter

Jungkook debuted in 2013 as a part of BTS, alongside RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, and V. The youngest member of the group, the singer-songwriter is known for his vocal prowess. Jungkook recently featured on the track ‘Left and Right’ released by Charlie Puth. He also worked collaborated with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg along with Jin, Jimin and V, on the song ‘Bad Decisions’.

Today’s sincere letter has been penned by Subarna Modak from India to BTS’ Jungkook. Read the letter, below.

To Jeon Jungkook,

It is always difficult to start a letter to you. And you know that there is hope deep in my heart that you will one day read my letter. What I want to say is already a lot, my letter can’t speak alone!! My love and affection for you is too much to explain. For me, writing is like verbalizing the gratitude I feel for being a fan of you who takes me to another universe. It's so funny that it makes me forget for a moment about the negative thoughts that touch my heart. What helped me not to feel sad or cry in my daily life is as much as you are driving me to the other side of the planet to pursue my dreams of everything, maybe if you did not, if you followed your dreams, maybe it's not the prelude that we know and love today. Even if you don't know me, you will always have my support (and) my love. Wherever you go, they will always be with you. Although I can't be close, I will be with you wherever I am. JK, you make me so good, you make me laugh, you lift my soul, and you know, I honestly can’t say how grateful I am for your art. What you do makes me happy, I would have liked it if I knew you seriously well. I hope I can spend more time with you and get to know your story better. But the important thing is that I am here now and forever. I was a terrible human being, you saw a beautiful soul in my heart, and you know that the world is a better place, do you know why? You see (people) that way, no matter how toxic they are, because you have seen good things in people. Being far from you (and) not (being able) to attend (a) concert hurts but I really hope!! One day you will read my Instagram messages and smile (at) how stupid and crazy I am. Love you Jungkook. Stay well and healthy.

Subarna Modak