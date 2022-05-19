Dear Jungkook: A fan from India is happy to see the BTS member happy

BTS’ Jungkook debuted as part of the group in 2013, as the main vocalist. The singer had originally auditioned for the show ‘Superstar K’, following which, he received casting offers from seven different agencies. After seeing current fellow BTS member and leader RM, Jungkook chose to become a trainee under his present company, and the rest is history!

Today’s lovely letter has been penned by Simran from India to BTS’ Jungkook. Read the letter, below.

Dear Jungkook,

I am Simran from Delhi, India. I have so many things to tell you, for real, and I don't know if I'll ever get this chance but still!!!

Every ARMY loves you but I can tell you that you are everything. Whenever I see your face or talk about you, every time tears come to my eyes thinking about how special you are to me. Whenever you come live and talk, I feel like you are talking to me. Your face, your smile, your eyes, your habits, it feels like I just want you, not any other man. From far away you always make me happy and [feel] special. I am so grateful to know who Jeon Jungkook is!!!

I can't imagine my life if you don't come into my life. I wanna meet you and touch you at least one time. Thank you so much Jeon Jungkook for everything. You are not with me but still, I am happy to see you happy. I always respect you and I am blessed to have you. If you read this I want you [to] say I love you so muchhhhh, JK. And please stay happy and healthy. Don't get sick and always eat well and healthy.

Thank you again. I purple you.