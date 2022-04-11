Dear Jungkook: A fan from India thinks the BTS member has ‘the prettiest smile’

Jungkook debuted with the group in 2013, as the group’s main vocalist and youngest member. Jungkook had originally auditioned for the show ‘Superstar K’, and although not selected, he received casting offers from seven different agencies. After seeing current fellow BTS member and leader RM, Jungkook chose to become a trainee under his present company, and as they say, the rest is history!

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Dinah from India to BTS’ Jungkook. Read their letter below.

Dearest Jungkookie Oppa,

Before starting this letter, I would be pleased to mention that I am not that well versed in letter-writing especially a letter to a person like you. But I strongly believe that having you in my mind, I could try my level best to express my love and respect for you. At first, I thought of learning basic Korean and writing this letter in Korean but unfortunately, I could not learn it as it is very tough.

To be frank, I envy you always for your handsome looks and extraordinary talents. I really admire you so much that whenever I watch you, I feel like I am lost in your beauty. I know these lines are a bit cheesy but I cannot help it since I am really obsessed with you. One of my greatest goals in life is to meet BTS especially you in person and sincerely express my love for you all. I know these can never happen but there is no offence in dreaming about meeting you. Right Oppa? Whenever I watch you, I feel relieved from my stresses and tensions. I want you to know that you are truly a blessing that the world got. You are something great really, JK. The amount of love that I have for you is so vast and unimaginable. The dedication level and hard work of you and other BTS members is worth-mentioning. After realizing the hardships you all have suffered in the past, I feel like the success you have got is not enough. BTS is worth much more than this in my perspective. BTS deserves every nice thing in this world. JK, you are such a beautiful and the sweetest soul I have come across so far.

My love for you JK cherishes more and more as the days pass. Your imitation of other BTS hyungs makes my day. Haha! It is very funny and cute. This letter will be incomplete without mentioning your excellent and fabulous artistic skills. Your skill in every sport is quite appreciable. All of BTS songs are close to my heart, especially your solo covers. One of my most favourite is "EUPHORIA". Whenever I see you smile, I feel like the whole world around me is shining because of your charms. Whenever I see you cry, my eyes are filled with tears. Though these lines seem too extra, but I really mean it, JK.

I have a lot more to write to you JK. Even 1000s of these letters won't suffice to write about you. But anyway, I should end my letter. Before ending my letter, I would like to say that "JK, you have the PRETTIEST SMILE I have ever seen in my life".

Please do stay healthy and happy always. Kookie, please don't overwork yourself. We love you no matter what.

Wishing you all successes and prosperity in your life. Saranghae JK!

TIAMO, JK

LOVE YOU SO MUCH JK!

With love,

Dinah