Dear Jungkook: A fan from India thinks the BTS member has ‘some magical powers’

South Korean singer and songwriter Jeon Jungkook, is more commonly known mononymously as Jungkook. The youngest member of BTS, Jungkook debuted with the group in 2013, as the main vocalist. Jungkook had originally auditioned for the show ‘Superstar K’, following which, he received casting offers from seven different agencies. After seeing current fellow BTS member and leader RM, Jungkook chose to become a trainee under his present company, and the rest, as they say, is history!

안녕하세요 Jungkook,

I feel grateful to know you. A few years back in the summer season, I was scrolling down videos and then there's a BTS video [that] popped up in front of me where my eyes caught on a boy who was dancing in the centre. I was so impressed by his dance moves and that boy was Mr Jeon.

Jungkook I think you have some magical powers. People are attracted to you by your music, dance, talent, kind heart, [and] respectful and caring nature. I have never seen an idol like you, you are so inspiring. Whenever I see you I feel happy and feel like I have to do more and more in my life. I should dream big.

Besides being an idol you can also be a comedian and can make me laugh because I found you quite funny as well. I love all BTS songs. Your song ‘Still with you’ is one of my favourites.

I hope you live longer and happier. May you enjoy lots of banana milk. Have fun with your hyungs, family, friends and of course, Bam. I love you and I will love you to infinity, and one more thing, you are very very handsome, I forgot to say that hehe.

Lots of love to BTS

Lots of love from India

감사합니다,

Varsha.