Dear Jungkook: A fan from India writes about how the BTS member brings them happiness, strength & love

The youngest member of BTS, Jungkook debuted with the group in 2013, as the main vocalist. Jungkook had originally auditioned for the show ‘Superstar K’, following which, he received casting offers from seven different agencies. After seeing current fellow BTS member and leader RM, Jungkook chose to become a trainee under his present company, and the rest is history!

Today's sweet letter has been penned by Aditi Sharma from India to BTS’ Jungkook. Read their letter (Note: This letter was sent on February 13, 2022) below:

Dear Jungkook

How are you? I hope you're doing fine. On this concept of this valentines week, the only person that comes to my mind and heart is you. I thought of dropping some lines since I was thinking about you lately.

I will never forget when I first encountered Bangtan back in 2018. I remember watching ‘blood sweat and tears’ MV and I fell in love. I hastily searched about BTS, fangirling and getting to know more about you and the members. l remember telling my bestie the next day to listen to it.

You're magic like you're such a dream to me. I get all excited and wobbly when I hear your voice or see your photos.

Having you as my idol has brought me so much happiness, strength and love.

Please let me appreciate you a little more. I love that you are you, you are hard-working, thoughtful, you're cute, beautiful inside out, you're passionate you inspire me so much. You are kind, sensitive, generous. I love how you express yourself, your chaotic energy.

I didn't know that having an idol would bring so much impact on my life. Thank you for your existence it lights up my world like nobody else. I listen to your songs and voice when I'm really lonely and sad.

I promise you that I'll also work hard and meet you one day.

I don't know if this letter will find you or not but I'll try.

I just want you to know that I love you and always will.

Wishing you more love, support and happiness.

당신을 사랑합니다

(I love you)