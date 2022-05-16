Dear Jungkook: A fan from India writes that the BTS member helps them calm down

BTS’ Jungkook debuted as part of the group in 2013, as the main vocalist. The singer had originally auditioned for the show ‘Superstar K’, following which, he received casting offers from seven different agencies. After seeing current fellow BTS member and leader RM, Jungkook chose to become a trainee under his present company, and the rest is history!

Today’s lovely letter has been written by Subarna from India, to BTS’ Jungkook. Read the letter below.

Dear Jungkook…My name is Subarna, from India. I know that every ARMY wants to say their feelings for their bias but the truth is there is no end to words for how we are grateful to have you in our lives. You know in the full moon how the moon shines bright in the sky and how soothing it looks…you are just like that atmosphere in my life. I am a little anxious, short-tempered too...but whenever I feel my anxiety, anger...I just close my eyes and remember your face…smiling and looking at me, teaching me, loving me…and YES!!! I CALM DOWN!! Jungkook, I have sent you lots of messages on Instagram...I really don't know if you have seen those or read those…but if you have I am sure you have smiled a lot to have a stupid crazy army like me. I really wonder if someday you will come to India!! Though I was not lucky enough to get a reply from you via an Instagram story...but still...deep down I believe that…one day you will definitely read my words. Besides loving you, I respect you. I respect BTS and I respect all the ARMYs who have overcome their difficulties and are still fighting…with the power of BTS.

I know ‘Love You’ is not needed to say after this…but without knowing, you have saved a lot of people.

Stay blessed and healthy.