Dear Jungkook: A fan says the BTS member is the reason why they smile

Group BTS’ youngest member, Jungkook, debuted with the group in 2013. The main vocalist for the group, Jungkook had originally auditioned for the television show ‘Superstar K’, following which he received casting offers from as many as seven different agencies. After seeing current fellow BTS member and leader RM at BIGHIT MUSIC (then Big Hit Entertainment), Jungkook chose to become a trainee under his present company, kickstarting a glorious journey that has led to the present day!

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Ayantika from India to BTS’ Jungkook. Read the letter, below.

TRIGGER WARNING: MENTION OF DEPRESSION

Dear Jungkook

I am a normal girl...who lives in India. Thank you Jungkook for making my lips smile and eyes shine...you are the reason why I smile every moment without any depression and negativity. So when I didn't know about you (a few years back), I felt very depressed about myself, my studies, my future career and more than this. But when I saw you for the first time (12 March 2020) suddenly I thought that I felt better when I see you...and I'm more interested in your videos, pictures, and I know about you, your struggle etc. And one day I felt better and I felt my studying is going clearer than before. So I remember your face and my heart says that this is the person who is helping you...but he doesn’t know. And now my studies are [going] good and I feel full energy in my work.

And I love you…I [don’t] know [whether] you love me or love me not but I love you. I know I am a very unlucky girl. Whatever, I am waiting for your reply.

Thanking you,

Love from Ayantika

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with anxiety or depression, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.