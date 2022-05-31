Dear Jungkook: A fan writes about being mesmerised by BTS’ golden maknae

South Korean group BTS’ youngest member, Jungkook debuted with the group in 2013, as the main vocalist. Jungkook had originally auditioned for the television show ‘Superstar K’, following which he received casting offers from as many as seven different agencies. After seeing current fellow BTS member and leader RM at BIGHIT MUSIC (then Big Hit Entertainment), Jungkook chose to become a trainee under his present company, and the rest is history!

Dear Jungkook,

I am Reshma and I'm so glad that I had discovered BTS. Once I was scrolling through social media and found the video of the song ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’. With immense curiosity I had clicked upon it and found a few guys performing exceptionally, the first thing that caught my eye was one of the members who had this powerful aura around him and he happened to be Jungkook.

I'm writing this letter to appreciate our dear Kookie. Jungkook, I'm always mesmerized by your intriguing stage performances, drool-worthy physique, radiant smile and that adorable personality of yours. You always make sure to give your full energy and pour your heart out into whatever you do. This quality of yours makes up to your name, ‘the golden maknae’. You always make me stunned by your boundless talents from singing to your artistic skills. Along with it your fondness for Bam, Songie and Paengie has made me fall more for you.

All I want to say is that you've always had a special place in my heart. I hope that you will always stay happy and not exhaust yourself too much.

Besides, I'm pretty excited for the upcoming album! And I'm sure that once again BTS would make sure to amaze us. Well, I hope that the day comes soon when BTS will perform in India. I would love to meet Jungkook and the beloved members. Wish you loads of prosperity ahead!

Borahae ~

Your admirer

Reshma