Dear Jungkook: A South African ARMY dreams about one day seeing BTS in person

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Aeshah Galant from South Africa to BTS’ Jungkook. Read their letter below.

Dear Jungkookie

I'm writing this letter to you truly from my heart. At the beginning of writing this letter to you, I feel so many emotions. I'll try and express my love and respect for you as best as I can for you.

When I got into BTS, Mic Drop was the music video I reacted to I noticed you first. It was like you were the one that I could relate to without knowing who you were at first. When I got to know you more and more from videos, Run BTS and more my love for you increased. You are so cute, handsome, and really talented as an artist and you are good at everything and I admire you for that because you are always persistent and love to learn new things. The way you care for your hyungs is so adorable and clearly shows how you are the purest soul.

JK your voice is so pure and filled with so much warmth and love. I especially love your solo songs My Time and EUPHORIA.

I admire all of you V, J-Hope, Jimin, RM, SUGA, Jin and you. You went through so much hardships to be where you are now and you deserve all the love.

I just want to end this by saying my ultimate dream and I know all South African ARMY and other African ARMY can relate to this....is to see you BTS one day in person in South Africa and hopefully tour here since you never came here before I know its a lot to ask. But we can dream right Oppa. Saranghae and Borahae.

Thank you