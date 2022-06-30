Dear Kim Nam Gil: A fan from India first saw the talented actor in ‘The Fiery Priest’

Actor, singer, producer, director and philanthropist Kim Nam Gil got his breakthrough through the 2009 drama ‘Queen Seondeok’. The actor is best known for his leading roles in popular movies like ‘Pandora’ (2016), ‘Memoir of a Murderer’ (2017), ‘The Pirates’ (2014)’ and more. Among Kim Nam Gil's popular dramas, ‘Portrait of a Beauty’ (2008) and ‘The Fiery Priest’ (2019) are particularly notable.

Today’s sweet letter has been written by Tincy Mariyam from India to Kim Nam Gil. Read the letter, below.

Dear Kim Nam Gil Oppa

I am Tincy from India (Kerala), I am the biggest fan of yours. You look so young and handsome. You are [the] most magical person, [you’re] really different, [an] amazing actor. You’re [the] main king of expression, I love it. The first drama I saw is 'The Fiery Priest' released in 2019. If it hadn't come out in 2019 I would have seen this drama in 2021. I do not know what to do. Why am I so late to see you? "Love at first sight" you.

Each character you choose is very different. My favourite character is in 'The Fiery Priest' Kim Hae II. It is a comedic and angry character. I saw this drama and laughed a lot. Its funny moments, emotional, serious, angry moments, everything, I enjoyed a lot. What I'm watching right now is the drama 'Through The Darkness’ and the character in it is a very different serious character.

You have said "I'm not acting for an award. I continue to speak like that in my dream"(Life Bar ep:18). You actually live in every drama. Your talking skills and expressions, you’re a real actor and talented. 2019 Best Actor SBS drama awards, Seoul international award, more and more, I'm proud.

You’re a good singer, I'm listening to your ‘King of Ambition' (OST) "You Don't Know", amazing voice.

I like your smile and laugh. Your smile makes you a lot nicer. That laugh makes me happy too, bright smile. I pray that the smile will always be on your face. You keep your handsome face and strong voice. Maybe you will be able to make an even better character that fits that handsome face.

I really want to go to South Korea. I hope one day this dream will come true.

Stay safe Oppa. Take care of your health and I love you I love you so soooooo much.

Main Love

Tincy Mariyam

From India.