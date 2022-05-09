Dear Kim Seon Ho: A fan from India realised the importance of happiness in life through the ‘Start-Up’ star

South Korean actor Kim Seon Ho began his career in theatre in 2009, and he made his television debut in 2017, through the KBS2 office drama ‘Good Manager’. Kim Seon Ho's role in the tvN drama ‘Start-Up’ in October 2020 brought him immense domestic and international popularity, which soared even higher through his next project, ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’, in 2021, where he took on the lead role.

Today’s lovely letter has been penned by Komal from India to Kim Seon Ho. [NOTE: This letter was shared on May 7 for May 8, 2022.] Read their letter, below:

Dear Seon Ho,

A very happy and rocking birthday to you! May God bless you with blessings today and always. My name is Komal and I am 19 yrs old. I have been a huge fan of yours ever since I watched your K-drama Start-Up. You have completely changed my life. I have had a really bad time in my school life with no friends and classmates who were bullies, and I watched my mother fighting a severe disease when I was just 15 yrs old. She had recovered from her illness with time but I hadn’t. Those incidents made me weak and morose, but when I saw you have a beautiful smile and humble personality, I realised the importance of happiness in life and now just because of you I am trying to be happy and forget bad memories of my life. I don't know you personally but through the news and other ways of information. You are a simple and humble person who loves to wear plain t-shirts. Thank you so much for adding colours to my life. Your smile is the heartbeat of millions of hearts worldwide. So, keep up your smile forever. You have everything in your life. I wish good health and a good life for you from God. That is the only thing I can do for you. Wish you a very very happy and healthy birthday.

Komal

Sending lots of love from India, hope this reaches you.