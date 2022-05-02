Dear Kim Soo Hyun: A fan from India writes about her experience watching ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’

South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun made his television debut in 2007 with the family sitcom ‘Kimchi Cheese Smile’, and after that, there was no looking back. Throughout the years, Kim Soo Hyun has established himself as one of South Korea’s most beloved actors, with his roles in ‘Dream High’ (2011), ‘Moon Embracing the Sun’ (2012), ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ (2020), and more. His latest role was in the 2021 drama, ‘One Ordinary Day’.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Maurvi Shashvat from India, to Kim Soo Hyun. Read their letter, below.

Dear love,

I don't know will you ever read this letter or not, I have sent it on Instagram as well just to make me feel good.

One day I randomly thought I will start watching K-Dramas (the hype among my friends). I opened Netflix and searched ‘KDRAMA’ and the first drama recommendation was ‘It’s Okay To Not Be Okay’. I just started watching it and after a while, I was like OH MY GOD!

I got so immersed in the characters, their acting, their stories and the way it is directed, the cinematography and the best part, MOON GANG TAE. I just can't explain how much I loved it. Moon Gang Tae’s acting was so real, his various expressions were making me speechless every time.

I got so obsessed with him that I started another drama that had him [Kim Soo Hyun], ‘My Love From Another Star’, after finishing this one, my friends were saying you will get obsessed over every drama. By the time I am writing I have completed 5 dramas but NO!

MOON GANG TAE WAS THE BEST. Thank you so much for being in this series and making me happy every time I see you laughing.

I really hope I will meet you someday.

Saranghae

Maurvi Shashvat,

India