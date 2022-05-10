Dear Kim Tae Ri: A fan from Nigeria has never seen another character like Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’s Na Hee Do

South Korean actor Kim Tae Ri is best known for her roles in the movies ‘The Handmaiden’ (2016), ‘Little Forest’ (2018), ‘Space Sweepers’ (2020), and the historical drama ‘Mr. Sunshine’ (2018). Most recently, Kim Tae Ri starred in the tvN drama ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ as a fencing star, Na Hee Do, alongside Nam Joo Hyuk, and received immense love for her role.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Sonia Esan from Nigeria to Kim Tae Ri. Read their letter, below.

Dear Kim Tae Ri

I found you in ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’, I found you as Na Hee Do. I have never seen a character like Na Hee Do in my 10 years of watching K-dramas. She was sweet, young, compassionate, admiring, loyal, strong, angelic. She was supportive, she was caring, she was everything...Na Hee Do taught me a lot of things, and I’ll always be grateful

I’ll always be your supporter! I’ll always be your fan! You will always be my Best Girl! Thank you for acting the role of Na Hee Do perfectly well, you’ve become an inspiration to a lot of young and grown girls now, LOVE YOU ALWAYS AND FOREVER!

Take good care of yourself Unnie!

Yours truly,

SONIA ESAN

From Nigeria