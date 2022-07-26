Dear Lee Dong Gun: A fan from India pens sweet birthday wishes to the ‘Queen for Seven Days’ star

South Korean actor and singer Lee Dong Gun first debuted in 1998. The star has gone on to play multiple notable roles, including in projects like ‘Sweet 18’, ‘Lovers in Paris’, and ‘Stained Glass’. In particular, Lee Dong Gun received immense praise for his portrayal of a Joseon ruler in the 2017 historical drama, ‘Queen for Seven Days’.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Swarna from India to Lee Dong Gun. Read the letter, below.

Happy Birthday, Oppa

Don't count the candles, enjoy your day. May all your wishes come true.

Congratulations on your upcoming Netflix series ‘Celebrity’. Hope to see you in different characters...winning [the] hearts of your fans.

Mr Lee Dong Gun, are you aware that your fans are waiting for your messages & pictures on your page...you are not active on social media...but you should convey [a] special message to your fans once in a while...

My first K-Drama was ‘Queen for Seven Days’...now I am [a] K-Drama lover.

You are [an] amazing actor... Hope to meet you in this lifetime.

I am your biggest fan from Mumbai, India...I wish to get a reply.

Angel's blessings, Lee Dong Gun. Be happy always.

Swarna