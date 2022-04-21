Dear Lee Dong Wook: A fan from India was inspired by the actor’s ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed’ character

Lee Dong Wook is a South Korean actor, host, model, and entertainer. He made his acting debut in 1999 after winning the grand prize in a model contest the same year. Lee Dong Wook is well known for his roles in series like ‘My Girl’, ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ (also known as ‘Goblin’), ‘Touch Your Heart’, and more.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by a fan from India, to Lee Dong Wook. Read their letter, below.

Well, Ahjussi (using korean manners since i'm 14 and you're 40), I'm 14 year old depressed teenager from India and i use to be always too tired so one day i was scrolling through my instagram and saw a clip of tale of nine tailed after that i binge watch whole drama in a night and i love the character lee yeon he was smart, dashing, mature i realized that i should also deal with my problems same way i can be smart too so by inspiring lee yeon i started working on my self after that i watched all the dramas of you and all the characters you played always touched my heart just like attorney kwon jung-rok did to ohh yun-seo's heart i always loved it how you always play your character who heartely and it always looks so realistic, then i saw your lives and i realized how chill person you are actually even though you must be having loads of problems, i just wanna thank you, without knowing you helped me to heal and made me better human.

Thank you.

You're so inspiring ahjussi♡

K Kim.

Ps: i hope you see this letter ㅠㅠ

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having anxiety, going through depression or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.