Dear Lee Min Ho: A fan from Argentina writes about the ‘Pachinko’ actor capturing their attention
Following his official debut as an actor in 2003, Lee Min Ho has built up multiple iconic roles in his roster, across K-Dramas like ‘Boys Over Flowers’ and ‘The Heirs’. Lee Min Ho’s comeback series, ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ (2020), set a record for SBS’ highest 2020 Friday-Saturday drama premiere ratings. Lee Min Ho is currently starring in Apple TV’s series ‘Pachinko’, based on the novel of the same name.
Today's heartwarming letter has been penned by Silvia Ramallo from Argentina to Lee Min Ho. Read their letter below.
ON APRIL 17, 2020 you entered my life like a HURRICANE that devastated everything in its path. Dressed as a KING, without any permission, you attacked my emotions without respect.
Since that April 17, just 2 years ago, you turned my whole world upside down. In that parallel dimension, you capture all my attention and all my energy every day, there is an "other me" that only lives in the kingdom of Korea.
I don't know if it will happen as in fiction, that we will find a middle point where "that other me" becomes your queen. what I do know is that every morning a new imaginary world begins, where by your side EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE.
I wish you infinite happiness, health, lots of love, and that you continue to give us your ART. LOVE YOU !!!!!!
Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.
