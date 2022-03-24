Dear Lee Min Ho: A fan from India writes about being intrigued by the ‘Pachinko’ star

South Korean actor Lee Min Ho has been the gateway for many into the world of K-dramas, through his iconic role of Gu Jun Pyo in the hit series, ‘Boys Over Flowers’ (2009). The role won him the Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards, and he went on to have a number of notable lead roles in dramas like ‘Personal Taste’ (2010), ‘The Heirs’ (2013), ‘The Legend of the Blue Sea’ (2016), and ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ (2020). One of the most followed South Korean celebrities on social media, Lee Min Ho will soon be appearing in ‘Pachinko’.

Today’s lovely letter has been penned by Muskan from India to Lee Min Ho. Read their letter, below.

Dear Lee Min Ho Oppa,

Annyeong, I am Muskan Gupta from India. This is the very first letter I am writing to anyone. Honestly, at first, I didn't have much craze for dramas but I am very glad and thankful to the universe that it helped me to meet you. So it happened like this - like any normal day I was sitting in front of my TV and suddenly came across your beautiful, charming face and I couldn't resist watching it. The channel was featuring one of your epics 'Boys Over Flowers' and it was my first K-Drama to watch. That one hour made my very normal day special. And since then my obsession with K-Dramas never came to an end. I have to say this Oppa, I am so intrigued by you and no one can match you as you are a single piece.

The way you have flaunted your acting skills is beyond marvellous. 'BOF' not that I only watched it but felt it. The way Jun Pyo loved Jan Di made my heart flutter, it gives me an adrenaline rush. Jun Pyo made me realise the meaning of love. There's friendship, jealousy, hatred, love...it's a mixture of every emotion. Trust me I almost saw a glimpse of my soul mate in you.

Oppa you are 'EPIC'. You make me smile and fill me in with all positive vibes. I genuinely wish to visit South Korea with my love I'll find one day, which is gonna take a million years(haha). Okeh, enough of me now. Oppa, may you always get what you deserve and achieve what's best for you. I hope you read this letter and as my name suggests 'Muski' = smile :) brings a smile to your face and you keep cheering us up with your more upcoming projects ahead. Keep shining.

(P.S.: Thank you Pinkvilla for giving us all this opportunity to pen a letter to our favourites).

Saranghae Oppa,

Muskan.