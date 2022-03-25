Dear Lee Min Ho: A fan from India writes about what she learned from the ‘Pachinko’ star

Actor Lee Min Ho is well-loved for his iconic roles in K-Dramas like ‘Boys Over Flowers’ and ‘The Heirs’. His screen presence, attention to detail, and his way of making each character his own has put him in a league of his own. Currently, Lee Min Ho is starring in ‘Pachinko’, a series based on a hit novel of the same name.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Anshika from India to Lee Min Ho. Read her letter, below.

Dear Lee Min Ho Oppa,

I don't know where to start but I really wanted to complete that lifelong desire of mine as I don't have any other big wish because I'd always been busy with books and my career. But one fine day I got to know about ‘Boys over Flowers’ and my friends suggested I watch this K-Drama as I looked way too tense to her. I still remember when I saw the very first episode I laughed crazily and was like babbling F4-F4 all the time.

Oppa...you've given me such an amazing time. I've experienced a pleasant vibe even without really being in love. From the time you stopped appearing in dramas I had wished to see you once again on that little screen of my phone, waiting for new episodes every week and blushing while seeing you endlessly.

I don't know whether this is okay to say or not but please always be the same Oppa. You've been my forever love and inspiration. You taught me that liveliness and professionalism can be a combination in a single person. You taught me that giving time to myself and enjoying a little time after a tiring day is totally okay. The whole of India is looking forward to ‘Pachinko’ Oppa.

We love you and will love you to the very end Oppa.

With love

Anshika