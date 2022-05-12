Dear Lee Min Ho: A fan from Panama writes about all the things they appreciate about the ‘Pachinko’ star

Following his official debut as an actor in 2003, Lee Min Ho has added multiple iconic roles to his roster, across K-Dramas like ‘Boys Over Flowers’ and ‘The Heirs’. Lee Min Ho’s comeback series, ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ (2020), set a record for SBS’ highest 2020 Friday-Saturday drama premiere ratings. Most recently, Lee Min Ho starred in Apple TV’s series ‘Pachinko’, based on the novel of the same name.

Today's lovely letter has been penned by Leily Ruiloba from Panama to Lee Min Ho [NOTE: This letter was shared on April 20, 2022]. Read her letter below.

Hi, my name is Leily Ruiloba, I'm from Panama.

Today is April 19, 2022. I am writing this letter to my favourite actor Lee Min Ho, I have always wanted to send him a message and I hope that you receive it, I hope this letter reaches you and I will pray that it does. I appreciate him a lot as a person and also as a professional, I love his performance, his good heart, and his values. I have the same values as you, I am very respectful of people and humble. To finish I would like to meet you one day, God first, and tell you how much I admire you among other things.