Dear Lee Min Ho: A fan pens down a letter to the ‘Pachinko’ star’s iconic characters over the years

Actor Lee Min Ho is well-loved for his multiple iconic roles over the years in K-Dramas like ‘Boys Over Flowers’ and ‘The Heirs’. The actor’s screen presence, attention to detail, and his way of making each character his own have put him in a league of his own. Currently, Lee Min Ho is starring in ‘Pachinko’, a series based on a hit novel of the same name.

Today’s lovely letter has been penned by Malini to Lee Min Ho. Read their letter, below.

Dear Mr Lee,

“You are, and always have been, my dream.” - Nicholas Sparks

I penned down this to newly found ‘Mr Hansu’ who is standing straight to his desires. I am writing this letter to my king whose white horse is running with my heartbeat. I am writing this letter to Jun Pyo who is unintentionally sweet. I am [writing] this letter to that young architect who has no intention to fall in love with his graceful house owner. My letter is to Kim Tan who has found his first love in days of school.

The art of falling can be many, and in every way I have fallen for you Mr Lee. Your effortless acting, your understanding behavior, your deep-diving eyesight, your every blissful smile. All this is enough to skip every beat of my heart.

I have in my lifetime found someone for whom I can wait till eternity. Life seems short in order to reach you. BUT Thank God on Earth every line meets at a certain point.

Yours

Malini...