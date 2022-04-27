Dear Lee Min Ho: A fan from Portugal writes the ‘Pachinko’ star entered her life ‘like a ray of sunshine’

Actor Lee Min Ho is well-loved for his multiple iconic roles over the years in K-Dramas like ‘Boys Over Flowers’ and ‘The Heirs’. The actor’s screen presence, attention to detail, and his way of making each character his own have put him in a league of his own. Currently, Lee Min Ho is starring in ‘Pachinko’, a series based on a hit novel of the same name.

Today’s lovely letter has been penned by Helena Cunha from Portugal to Lee Min Ho. Read her letter, below.

My name is Helena Cunha. I'm from a region called Douro e Minho in Portugal. A lot of people admire Lee Min Ho...I became recently one of them. Here is what I would like to write to him:

I believe that everything happens for a reason. I really believe that in difficult times God sends us angels disguised in people like you that can inspire and give us strength to move on when life seems harsh and tiring. I can understand why you mean so much to so many people. You have entered my life in a dark and stormy moment like a ray of sunshine. I was dazzled by Lee Gon, I laughed with Gu Jun-Pyo, I lived with Jin Ho, I dived with Hae Joon-Jae, I cried with Kim Tan, I fell in love with Choi Young and I’m still trying to figure out my feelings for Hansu because he inspires me with so contradictory emotions, he is not an easy character. The way you act, your life posture, your kind attitude towards others, and of course the way you look are captivating. You enter our lives through a screen (lucky ones can see you face to face) touch our hearts and we can no longer forget you or be indifferent to your existence. So once you are in, you are in and stay engraved in our hearts. Probably you won’t be good enough for everybody but you will always be the best for those who appreciate you. You've crossed and touched my life in so many ways that I feel blessed just to know you are there. I wish you the best and pray that you may be surrounded by disguised angels like you. “Those who cross our path do not stay alone nor do they leave us alone. They give a little of themselves and take a little of us.” Saint-Exupéry. I’ll be crossing my fingers for you. Stay safe and keep being so amazing, 감사해요.