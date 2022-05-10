Dear Lee Min Ho: A fan from the US writes about being impressed by the ‘Legend of the Blue Sea’ star

Following his official debut as an actor in 2003, Lee Min Ho has added multiple iconic roles to his roster, across K-Dramas like ‘Boys Over Flowers’ and ‘The Heirs’. Lee Min Ho’s comeback series, ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ (2020), set a record for SBS’ highest 2020 Friday-Saturday drama premiere ratings. Most recently, Lee Min Ho starred in Apple TV’s series ‘Pachinko’, based on the novel of the same name.

Today's heartwarming letter has been penned by Leena Dang from the United States to Lee Min Ho. Read their letter below.

Hello,

My name is Leena Dang.

I live in the United States.

My mother tongue is English. I do not speak or understand Korean.

Lee Min Ho is by far one of the best young actors I have ever watched.

I have been so impressed with his presence, style, smile, tears, emotions, and genuine nature on screen.

I have seen Boys Over Flowers, Personal Taste, Legend of the Blue Sea, City Hunter, Heirs, and King: Eternal Monarch. I have loved each and every one of these TV serials.

Lee Min Ho is the driver for why I have been watching K-dramas over American dramas.

I can not wait to watch Pachinko. Lee Min Ho has everything it takes to be an international super star.

I want to wish him much success and happiness in the future.

Best,

Leena