Dear Lee Min Ho: A fan writes about the ‘Pachinko’ star bringing his character to life in a sweet letter

After making his official debut as an actor in 2003, Lee Min Ho has accumulated multiple iconic roles in his roster, spanning well-known K-Dramas like ‘Boys Over Flowers’ and ‘The Heirs’. Lee Min Ho’s comeback series, ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ (2020), set a record for SBS’ highest 2020 Friday-Saturday drama premiere ratings. The talented actor recently starred in Apple TV’s series ‘Pachinko’, based on the novel of the same name.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Malini to Lee Min Ho. Read the letter, below.

To Mr Lee Min Ho,

I am experiencing an immense pain in my heart which comes from the fear of being forgotten...I know love is diverse [and] it cannot be tied down in any form. The love of Mr Hansu for Sunja in ‘Pachinko’ may not be immortal but it has its own edge.

Your role as [a] selfish man might be deceiving, but your emotions for Sunja had their own fulfilment.

My fear of being forgotten has come from this emotion of fulfilment. Mr Hansu might be unjust towards Sunja but he always had [the] fear of losing her. It could be explained by his behaviour of jealousy. I hope he could be a responsible father if he was given [a] chance.

I am so grateful to Min Ho [for] playing such a character that has so many layers...His skill of acting and of course, his handsome face, have made Mr Hansu a living being.

Yours, Malini