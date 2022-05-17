Dear Lee Young Ae: A fan has dreamed about being ‘skilled at cooking’ like the actress’ character ‘Jang Geum’

Debuting as a model in 1991, actress Lee Young Ae went on to debut as an actress in the 1993 drama ‘How’s Your Husband?’, which also brought her the title of ‘Best New Actress’ at the SBS Drama Awards. Since then, the talented actress has gone on to star in multiple loved roles in iconic projects like the drama ‘Dae Jang Geum’ (2003), the movie ‘Sympathy for Lady Vengeance’ (2005) and more.

Today’s lovely letter has been penned by Sangita from Bangladesh to actress Lee Young Ae. Read the letter below.

Hello! I'm Sangita from Bangladesh. When I was 10 years old, I watched Dae Jang Geum ( Jewel in the Palace, 2003) with my family. Back then we were fans of this historical Korean drama. Now I'm 26 & still a fan of actress Young-ae Lee. I want to thank her because my Korean language developed through watching this drama. Since my childhood, I have had a dream that I will be skilled at cooking like Jang Geum. Youngae-ssi, can we meet????