Dear. M: 5 reasons why NCT’s Jaehyun & Park Hye Soo’s college romance was loved by netizens

KBS 2TV drama ‘Dear. M’ was off to a healthy start as anticipation rose among the crowd about its refreshing cast and a suspenseful storyline. As more details developed and teasers were shared online, a school bullying rumor left it with an undisclosed fate. Promoted predominantly for the global crowd as it dealt with the audience’s lack of favor in homeground, ‘Dear. M’ finally found its way to the viewers on June 29, released with half the season in one go and the other half in the following week.

Within a couple of days, the drama became the internet’s new fad as people gushed over Jaehyun’s abs and splendid acting one minute and swooned over the goofiness of Lee Jin Hyuk’s character the next. Today, we take a look at the many reasons why the drama caught the attention of so many online.

1. A familiar plot:

We previously talked about ‘Dear. M’ being akin to American teen novels, and the drama brings in more than one reference from a story you’d expect. It has the setting of a second level elite college with a student crowd full of hopes for love. The parent situations and the ‘It’ couple only add to the viewers’ ease of accepting the storyline.



2. The cast:

Being NCT’s Jaehyun’s debut affair, the fans swarmed in favor, adding to the hype around the show. UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk has his own set of dedicated fan following that have been eagerly awaiting his next project. The two delivered right on the mark as Roh Jeong Eui and Bae Hyun Sung acted on their steadily growing fame.

3. Easy connect:

The show depicted the ideal life of college students with never ending assignments, trash talking peers and an overworking college gossip board. It had everything from sneaking on social media and drunken mistakes that are relatable to some viewers and bring a pang of nostalgia to others.

4. The suspense:

With each update on the ‘Dear. M’ thread, the excitement for the revelation is bound to keep you tuning in. It’s a tried and tested method of keeping the audience coming back for more. In this case, the show hit right on the nail.

5. The unexpectedness:

*SPOILER ALERT*

As the viewers kept guessing and missing with new clues about the owner of the posts, the story kept giving out inconclusive hints only to reveal a surprising character to be the original poster. Lee Jin Hyuk as Gil Mok Jin’s false dislike and eventual relationship with Woo Da Bi as Hwang Bo Young gave it a much appreciated unique closure.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Dear. M Full Review: NCT’s Jaehyun, Park Hye Soo’s romance is a sure shot success; Curiosity keeps show going