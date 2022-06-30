Dear. M Early Review: NCT’s Jaehyun, Park Hye Soo’s romance K-drama is straight out of an American teen novel

Long awaited K-drama ‘Dear. M’ has finally found its way to the viewers as it released the first six episodes on June 29 on streaming platform Viki. The other half of the show will be out a week later. While earlier meant for a February 2022 release on KBS 2TV, the drama was on hold until further notice as a school bullying rumor involving lead actor Park Hye Soo took over the internet. After her denial, the show’s rights were sold to other countries including Japan for an earlier look than the home country.

‘Dear. M’ follows the story of a bunch of Seoyeon University students who end up in the same class. One fine day, an anonymous post about a one-sided confession leads the school into a frenzy as everyone tries to figure out the original poster and the one it’s intended towards. Park Hye Soo as Ma Joo Ah, NCT’s Jaehyun as Cha Min Ho, Roh Jeong Eui as Seo Ji Min, Bae Hyun Sung as Park Ha Neul and more take up roles of the college goers with very interesting lives.

Ma Joo Ah experiences her first crush over Moon Joon (Lee Jung Shik) while being in a complex relationship with Cha Min Ho, her longtime best friend. NCT’s Jaehyun takes over a very believable portrayal of a friend with hazy feelings. It does not seem like his debut effort as an actor and we’re already looking forward to seeing more of him.

Roh Jeong Eui as Seo Ji Min, who was last seen in ‘Our Beloved Summer’ opposite Cha Woo Shik and is now the MC for the SBS music show ‘Inkigayo’ alongside TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun and actor Seo Bum June is pretty as ever playing the popular couple with Bae Hyun Sung as Park Ha Neul, who was last seen in an impressive work for drama ‘Our Blues’. Their seemingly perfect love story goes up for a toss when Hwang Bo Reum Byeol as Choi Ro Sa’s jealousy takes over. UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk as Gil Mok Jin and Woo Da Bi as Hwang Bo Young add to the interesting story with their awkward set-up.

A tug between the cheer squad, a tom-boyish but hard crushing girl, the “nerds” instead of jocks and a mound of envy, the romance drama takes more than a few pages from any American high school teen drama. With a K-drama twist added to the mix, we’re having fun tuning in.

Who do you think is the mysterious ‘M’? Let us know below.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: NCT’s Doyoung, Han Ji Hyo starrer ‘To X Who Doesn’t Love Me’ to premiere in THIS month