Dear. M Full Review: NCT’s Jaehyun, Park Hye Soo’s romance is a sure shot success; Curiosity keeps the show go

‘Dear. M’ finally released worldwide with the first six episodes airing last week and the other half releasing on July 6 to the anticipating viewers. It had already built a strong sense of fan following with its suspense-filled storyline that had everyone wondering who the actual poster of the ‘Dear.M’ letters was.

The show managed to keep the momentum going up until the very last moment when a surprising revelation awaited the guessing viewers. The plot twist was enough to make everyone jump out of their seats in wonder and cheer for an unassuming character who was disclosed as the owner of the ‘Dear. M’ posts.



NCT’s Jaehyun as Cha Min Ho once again took the crown for us, all through the show. He showed a sincere effort with his debut role as an actor and left everyone gawking at the many emotions he managed to pull off. Park Hye Soo as Ma Joo Ah’s chemistry with him was honey filled to the point that you’d scream at your screen, wanting them to get together sooner.

Bae Hyung Sung as Park Ha Neul pulled off his own character’s shot at successful love with a noticeable 5 o’clock shadow to guard his sorrowful state. Roh Jeong Eui as Seo Ji Min dared to dream and experience her life outside the normalities, carrying off an impressive portrayal.

The adorable love arc between Lee Jin Hyuk as Gil Mok Jin and Woo Da Bi as Hwang Bo Young added fun to the story as we witnessed their seemingly lack of feelings become the essence of drama on multiple occasions.

‘Dear. M’ ended on good terms for all characters as they emphasized the heartfelt emotions around first love and crushes with a tell-tale plot that managed to stay alive right until the last scene. A fabulous take-off for the fans of ‘Dear. M’!

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Dear. M Early Review: NCT’s Jaehyun, Park Hye Soo’s romance K-drama is straight out of an American teen novel