‘Dear. M’ star Bae Hyun Sung to lead tvN’s upcoming drama ‘The Miracle Brothers’ alongside Jung Woo?

As a result of a South Korean media outlet on July 13, Bae Hyun Sung decided to appear in tvN's new drama 'The Miracle Brothers' and continue his stride. 'The Miracle Brothers' is a collaboration between director Park Chan Hong and writer Kim Ji Woo, who worked with 'The Devil' and 'Memory'.

It is an exciting mystery and a story of warm friendship and humanity, unfolding by Dong Ju, a hot-blooded young man who only has debts with an unidentified Kang San with mysterious abilities. In the drama, Bae Hyun Sung takes on the role of Kang San, a boy who suffers from amnesia and can't even remember his own name, but has a special ability to hear the voices of others.

Bae Hyun Sung started his career as an actor and made his debut in the web series ‘Love Playlist’. He made several cameos in films such as ‘The Divine Fury’ (2019), ‘The Most Ordinary Romance’ (2019) and on television series like ‘What's Wrong with Secretary Kim’ (2018). He starred in the fourth season of ‘Love Playlist’, reprising his role as Park Ha Neul and partner Kim Sae Ron. He was also part of the school fantasy drama ‘Extraordinary You’ (2019). He is also a part of the critically acclaimed tv series ‘Hospital Playlist’.

Jung Woo made his acting debut in 2006, and began his career appearing in minor roles on film and television. He drew attention in 2008 for his turn as a morally challenged but lovable villain in action film ‘Spare’, the directorial debut of Lee Seong Han. His mainstream popularity further increased when he was cast as one of the main characters of ‘Reply 1994’, a cable drama about a group of young students from different regions in Korea living together in a boarding house while going to college in 1990s Seoul.

