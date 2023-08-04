Dear.M’s Bae Hyun Sung to star alongside Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee in Gyeongseong Creature 2? Find Out

As per a South Korean news source on August 4th, Bae Hyun Sung will join the Netflix series Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 as a main role and will perform it. Bae Hyun Sung's agency confirmed his proposition, saying that he will be acting in the show. The Netflix series Gyeongseong Creature is a spine chiller drama set in the spring of 1945, when the darkness of the times was the most, two young people where all they wanted to do was survive, stood up to a beast brought into the world because of their greed. Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, Soo Hyun, Kim Sae Hook, Cho Han Cheol, and Wi Ha Joon will be starring as main cast and are raising expectations.

Gyeongseong Creature starring Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, Wi Ha Joon and others:

Gyeongseong Creature, which has completed the process of shooting season 1, is planned to be released by the end of this year, and is at present amidst recording season 2. Bae Hyun Sung is presently taking on the role of Kang San, an unidentified kid with extraordinary capacities in the JTBC show Miraculous Brothers. Bae Hyun Sung, who has been outstanding in a number of dramas, including Hospital Playlist, Our Blues and Gauss Electronics, is going to be a big deal in Gyeongseong Creature Season 2. Han So Hee plays Yoon Chae Ok, a puppet who is known for finding dead people, and Park Seo Joon plays Jang Tae Sang, Gyeongseong's wealthiest man and owner of the pawnshop Geumokdang.

About Bae Hyun Sung:

Bae Hyun Sung began his career as an actor and made his debut in the web series Love Playlist. In films like The Divine Fury and The Most Ordinary Romance, as well as on television shows like What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, he made several cameo appearances. He featured in the fourth season of Love Playlist, repeating his job as Park Ha Neul and accomplices Kim Sae Ron. He was likewise essential for the school fantasy drama Extraordinary You and of the widely praised television series Hospital Playlist. He had a significant role in the drama Our Blues, which was well received by the audience.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Our Blues star Lee Byung Hun and Switch actress Lee Min Jung anticipating their second child; agencies confirm