Dear M's Park Hye Soo takes legal action against school violence accuser; agency plans to sue for defamation

Park Hye Soo was accused of being a school violence perpetrator by former classmates in February 2021. Following this shocking news Park Hye Soo took a break for one year and eight months and avoided any public activities. Though the Dear M actress denied all the allegations, her agency Ghost Studio decided to take legal action against the malicious rumors.

Park Hye Soo’s agency Ghost Studio issued an official statement

Hello.

This is Ghost Studio.

We would like to inform you about the current status of legal proceedings regarding actress Park Hye Soo. We ask for your understanding for the delay in expressing our position on the incident. First, we would like to inform you about the progress of the criminal defamation case. The investigative agency forwarded the case (sent a recommendation for indictment) on the grounds that the defendant violated the social evaluation of the complaint by revealing false information to a significant extent, so the charge of defamation was justified, and additional investigation is currently in progress. Separately from the above criminal complaint, the actor also filed a lawsuit claiming damages for defamation by publishing false information. However, because the respondent’s residence is unknown, even service of the complaint has been delayed for several months. The actors and our company will do our best to clearly uncover the truth, and we will continue to strive to protect the rights and interests of our actors. We are sincerely grateful for the support and trust of our fans who have always loved and cared for our actors, and we will do our best to show an even better side of ourselves. Thank You

Park Hye Soo’s controversy explained

Park Hye Soo was accused of being a school violence perpetrator by a former class in 2021. Following this the actress took a break from public activities for one year and eight months. She spoke about the controversy in her last Instagram post. The Dear M actress denied all the allegations against her and instead revealed she was the victim and the one who put the blame was the perpetrator. Her agency then announced to take all necessary legal actions against the malicious rumors being spread. Following the controversy her romance drama Dear M was postponed to July 2022 airing. She will be seen acting in an independent film titled The Dream Songs alongside Kim Si Eun.

