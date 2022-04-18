Dear Nam Joo Hyuk: A fan writes about receiving happiness through the actor’s much-loved character Baek Yi Jin

Nam Joo Hyuk is a South Korean model and actor. He made his official debut as an actor with a supporting role in the 2014 tvN drama, ‘The Idle Mermaid’. Most recently, Nam Joo Hyuk starred in the series ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’, opposite Kim Tae Ri. He received a lot of love for his portrayal of the character, Baek Yi Jin, in the drama.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Haze from India, to Nam Joo Hyuk’s character in ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’, Baek Yi Jin. Read their letter, below.

Dear Baek Yijin,

I hope you are doing well. Baek Yijin brought me happiness during my difficult times. In the drama, Yijin dreamt of being in NASA but ended up being a reporter much to his surprise...this was something I could relate. But despite this, he didn't blame his parents or anyone for his condition and worked hard in his new path. He worked all day and night for his family. Even though Baek Yijin’s story is painful, it brings hope. The most sad scene if you are to ask me was the one when the loan sharks visited Baek Yijin and told him not to be happy. Even though Yijin was broken and had sacrificed everything, he still promised to pay them back and worked with responsibility. This is one of my favourite quotes that I do believe.

“The only thing I believe that will be constant in this world is gravity. I don’t believe in anything to stay the same forever. Because believing in something like that sets expectations for how things should turn out. However, gravity is constant regardless of any expectations. That’s why I can believe only in gravity.”

Baek Yijin gave me hope that I can still succeed and that it doesn't mean that you are a failure if your dream fails and that you still have opportunities to improve yourself. Just like Baek Yijin, I wished for Na Heedo's passion for what she does. But I have come to believe that life doesn't turn out the way you always desire. Every odd thing we face in life is not a failure, they are hardships which make us more capable in life.

As an actor by profession, it must have been hard to reach such a success. I appreciate your success and hope to see more amazing performances. Be healthy and stay safe.

One of [my] fav quotes

“Sometimes, saying that we can do something can be more discouraging. We haven’t learned about a world in which you don’t have to do well and can fail. Still, let’s do the most we can. Let’s do our best. But I still hope that even if we fail, we’ll be strong enough to get back up again.”

Thank you

Haze

India