Dear Nam Joo Hyuk: An Indian fan pens how she's connected to Start-Up star's characters who have guided her

Nam Joo Hyuk is currently reigning as the ultimate Hallyu heartthrob, especially after his heartwarming performance as Baek Ye Jin in Twenty Five, Twenty One. At the young age of 28, Nam Joo Hyuk has shown his versatile acting prowess in classic and hit dramas like Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo and Start-Up as well as box office success and critically acclaimed movies like The Great Battle and Josée. It's also an added bonus that he's ridiculously good looking!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Ipshita Dutta from India to Nam Joo Hyuk. Read her letter (Note: This letter was sent on December 26, 2020) below:

To dearest Nam Joo Hyuk,

Hello sir. I will introduce myself as a 22-year-old girl from India. I am a bit nervous writing this letter because this is my first time proclaiming my feelings for someone. I don't want to call you "oppa" because you are so much more than that.

The roles you played have inspired me to work harder and make myself a better person. Back in 2016, I first saw you in "Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo", the first Korean drama I watched. At first, I didn't fall for you, because you were just one of the really handsome and good looking actors out there. What made me fall for you, was how you beautifully conveyed the feelings of the character to the audience. You showed me the friendship that I always craved and I am very thankful to you for that. Jung Joon Hyung is my first imaginary boyfriend and there were times it felt that you were talking to me. As a friend, your characters have guided me and made me take better life decisions.

"Do you know why you are miserable?" "You always want something that's a step above reality. Try to be a little greedy". I always repeat this in my mind when I am sad and frustrated and it magically calms me. Through Jung Joon-Hyung, you made me realize that I am responsible for my own happiness and no one else.

"I want to know what kind of effort you are making to make your dream come true. You don't have to answer my questions but you should be able to answer these questions for yourself." I cried a lot because, at that time, I wasn't able to. I was lost. I still am but I am standing still thanks to you. "The Light in Your Eyes" is one of the dramas you shone so brightly. That scene made me realize the reality I was in and how I wasn't doing anything to change the situation I was in. Lee Joon-Ha came to me when I needed to be shown my reality.

"It will be a learning experience. You pass failure on your way to success. You need to keep trying. Sailing off without a map could cost me my life. But I could also survive."

I was crying because I lost in a startup competition for which I worked hard and you made me realize that I don't need to be scared of failing. I am someone who has always given up after her first failure and have never ventured out of her comfort zone. Nam Do San made me realize that I need to keep trying and not let a single failure define me. I want to grow into a better version of myself like how Nam Do San struggled and became the best version of himself. Getting to know Nam Do San was the best thing that happened to me in 2020.

Over the four years, I have fallen in love with you over and over again. I have laughed, cried, smiled along with you. I have connected and related to your characters on such a deep level that they have become a part of me and have guided me. Except for The Bride of Habaek because relating to an immortal is impossible. I haven't yet watched "Josée" and "The Great Battle" and will watch them one day.

I have watched your many interviews where I got to know how you have suffered in your childhood and how you haven't let your situation define you and worked hard over and over again for so many years to reach such a beautiful stage in your life. You are a self-made man and that is what attracted me to you the most.

Your smile has made me blush at times, have motivated me, and have made me able to wipe my tears and smile. I feel thankful I was able to meet you through your dramas. Even if I never get to meet you in real life, I will always support you as a fan. I hope, you reach even higher levels of success in both your professional and personal life and all your dreams come true in the future. Thank you for being a friend, a boyfriend, a brother, a mentor, and a guide for me. I eagerly await your future projects and I promise you, I will not let my situation and failures bog me down and will work harder so that one day I can also shine like how you did.

It is all a learning experience, isn't it? It is just the start, isn't it?

Let's reach our goals and shine brighter in our own way.

Keep smiling! Fighting!

With all my love and support,

Ipshita Dutta

Your well-wisher from India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

