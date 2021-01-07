Dear Oppa: A 55 year old fan from Brazil talks about her platonic love for Lee Min Ho; Deems him 'unique'

In today's edition of Dear Oppa, a 55-year-old fan from Brazil penned a heartwarming letter to Lee Min Ho.

Lee Min Ho had been busy with the making of his upcoming series Pachinko. The actor stars in the book adaptation. He recently revealed he has wrapped the Korean schedule of the filming and will head to Canada soon to wrap the remaining shoot. While fans are eager to see him in the project, the actor has seen an ocean of viewers join the Minoz (the fandom name) during the lockdown. One such fan is Zilma Valente all the way from Brazil.

The 55-year-old fan gushed about the star and revealed he encourages her to become a better person. Read her letter below:

Worldwide, Oppa Lee Min Oh has made changes in people's lives.

I am 55 years old, I live in Brazil, city of Curitiba.

When Covid-19 started.

Stayed at home, I start Asian drama marathon

That was when I realized what Korean actors were like, in particular, he was a unique, discreet, polite man, a beautiful man always elegant.

He's not the type to get famous and uses that to appear.

He respects fans and is very kind to his family.

And he has a big heart in helping many humanitarian aid foundations.

He brought us joy in the moment of sadness and I became his fan that had never happened before.

Now I always put things about him and his images I believe it will be difficult to admire an actor again and he really steals our hearts and difficult not to love him would say impossible.

we know that our love will be platonic, but it doesn’t matter, it needs to receive all the love from fans in the world to continue to make us happy in difficult times and it really encourages us to become better. I am studying English and Mandarin, I will succeed for him. He has successful admirers like him.

Zilma Valente

