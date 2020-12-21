Dear Oppa: A 55 year old Philippines fan requests Start Up actor Nam Joo Hyuk to work with IU after Suzy

Dear Oppa: In our today's edition, we feature a letter written by a 55-year-old fan from the Philippines addressed to Start-Up actor Nam Joo Hyuk. She gushes about the star and urges him to work with IU.

Nam Joo Hyuk has starred in a number of K-dramas over the past few years. This year, he caught everyone's attention with his mellow but powerful performance in Start-Up. The actor starred opposite singer-actress Suzy while sharing the screen with Kim Seon Ho. As fans eagerly wait for the actor's next release, Josée, a 55-year-old fan from the Philippines reaches out to the actor requesting him of working with Hotel Del Luna star IU. In her Dear Oppa letter to the star, Sarah D. Canarias reveals how she became a fan of the star.

She goes on to explain why she feels Nam Joo Hyuk and IU would make a stellar on-screen couple. She also apologised for not attending his fan meets in the country in the past. Read her complete letter below:

My dearest Nam Joo-Hyuk,

A blessed Sunday to you and your family!

I am a 55-year old happily married mother with three (3) young teenagers who are all boys with ages 18, 16 and 15 from the Philippines. I learned that your mother was born in 1965 and I was born too in May 1965. So can I call you “my son”, my “eldest son”?

I started to become a fanatic of Korean Dramas (K-dramas) last April 2020 when the pandemic started. I need to work from home and it gave me more time to watch K-dramas which happens to be one of my hobbies now. I became curious about you when I had the chance to watch your “Start-Up” TV drama and found your simple and innocent-looking amazing. After the Start-Up, I look for all your K-dramas and watched “The Bride of Habeak”, “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo”, “Who Are You-School 2015”, “The Light In Your Eyes”, and “The School Nurse File. I have also watched “The Cheeze In The Trap” and “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo” wherein you are in the second lead role. I haven’t watched yet “The Great Battle” as it is not in the Netflix and Vui right now. I have watched all of them one after the other and still looking forward to watching your movie entitled “Josee”.

In those K-dramas, your acting is absolutely amazing. You were able to justify your roles and build connections with your audience. You’ve shown your incredible acting and have convinced me that you are a great actor be it in a serious and funny moment. It cannot be denied that your face is really a Korean but stunning. Your eyes are like a shining armour and your smiles make me blush.

I have also watched all your YouTube videos and interviews and found out about your humble beginning wherein you are the one and only son and lived a difficult life when you are a kid. I also learned your close friendship with “Ji Soo”. And with that, I am really so proud of you. May you lead a good example to the young generation now who faced the reality and hardship of life and lived with it in order to reach the goal and success in life. And because of that, I could not contain my excitement to write you this letter to show my support to your career all the way and as you grow old. So sorry that I’ve missed your Fan Meeting in Manila, the Philippines hosted by Penshoppe last July 29, 2018, as I have learned all about you just recently.

It is my fervent prayer that you continue to shine in your career being as an actor and all your dreams in life may come true. Keep your feet on the ground and stay humble. Do not forget to pay forward for those people who help you in your career. I am requesting that if you could please team-up with IU (Lee Ji-eun) as she is also my favourite Korean actress. I think your ages are too closely the same. Surely, you and IU will go to make it on top.

Hopefully, when I retired from work and all my kids have graduated from school, I could travel to Korea with my family. One handful shake hands and a souvenir photo with you would be enough.

More power to you Nam Joo-Hyuk. God bless you! Stay safe and healthy.

HAPPY HOLIDAYS!

SARAH D. CANARIAS

Your Umma from the Philippines

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

