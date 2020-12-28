Dear Oppa: 56 year old Brazilian fan thanks Lee Min Ho's parents for his existence; Says he's important to her

Dear Oppa: In today's edition, a 56-year-old Brazilian fan penned a letter addressing Lee Min Ho. She thanked his parents while revealing the actor's importance in her life.

As though we didn't know already, the Dear Oppa series has merely reminded us that Lee Min Ho's fans are not restricted to a particular region or age group. Over the past few weeks, we've received tons of emails from fans of The King: Eternal Monarch star from the world over, showering him with wishes and love. While they have all thanked Lee Min Ho for entering their lives, a 56-year-old Brazilian fan of the star named Leila de Oliveira has now reached out to not only the actor but his parents as well.

In her letter to the South Korean heartthrob, the fan thanked Lee Min Ho's parents for his existence while lauding the actor with compliments. Check out the letter below:

Dear Lee Min Ho,

I'm a 56-year-old Brazilian fan, art restorer and mother of two beautiful women aged 32 and 27 years.

First of all, I need to thank your parents for your existence because, in such a difficult time as we are living worldwide, you are like a cool breeze on a very hot summer day!

I confess that only a short time ago I started to become interested in K-dramas, not least because we had little variety in the streamers of films and series here in Brazil. I am a very agitated person and being quiet to watch anything was almost impossible. The pandemic forced me to rethink and change my habits.

In a few months, I watched several and with the exception of “Gangnam Blues” and “City Hunter” (is not available here), I watched all of your work. Some more than once ...

You bring us light with your magnificent performance, your soft voice, your beautiful smile, your cute dimples and your beautiful face and body.

Your songs rock my day of work and leisure and bring joy and peace to my heart.

In Brazil, when we like a person a lot and that he is important to us anyway, we usually say that we love him, we are a very warm and caring people. So, I take the liberty of saying that I love you. You are important to me.

Thank you for being who you are.

Stay safe and healthy!!

A kiss in your heart

Leila de Oliveira - Brazil

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

