Dear Oppa: A 70 years old fan says she feels young watching SuJu’s videos & that their music gives her hope

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Sopha Lanier from Cambodia dedicates her sweet letter to the K-Pop group Super Junior. Read her letter below.

The legendary K-Pop group Super Junior or SuJu debuted in 2005 and are often labelled as ‘The King of the Hallyu Wave’. Their songs such as ‘Sorry Sorry’, ‘TWINS’, ‘Miracle’ and more have made them one of the most known groups both nationally and internationally. They were also prominent in spreading the Hallyu Wave, hence their nickname of calling them a king. Originally a 13-member group, SuJu recently released their song House Party as a 9-member group.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Sopha Lanier from Cambodia to the group Super Junior. Read her letter below.

Dear SUJU members

As an ELF fan for so many years, Your group is the only one that I watch all the time and remember every member in your group. You make me laugh at your funny ways to entertain us fans. You share your heart warming, sad, challenging times with us, your songs are full of energy, rhythm, and the lyrics are so meaningful. I am 70 years old now, but you make me feel young watching you. Kyu Hyun has so many ballads to sooth my heart. Lately your ‘House Party’ song gives me hope and I don’t feel so isolated being stuck at home all the time.

Thank you for giving us so many years of your youthful life with your songs and dances. You guys are simply the best in every song you put out, and I think of you as my nephews I wish I had.

Take care and God bless you, stay healthy and may you all live to be in your 80’s and still singing and dancing.

Love,

Sopha Lanier

From Cambodia

