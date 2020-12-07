Dear Oppa: A 72 year old Indonesian grandmother writes a sweet letter to Crash Landing On You star Hyun Bin

Dear Oppa: In our today's edition, we've received an endearing letter from a 72-year-old Indonesian grandmother addressing to Hyun Bin.

Hyun Bin has won hearts with his numerous performances. This year alone, the actor has received love from across the globe for his role in Crash Landing On You. While fans of all groups have showered the actor and the show with love on social media, we've received a letter from a 72-year-old grandmother all the way from Indonesia who is showering Hyun Bin with love and wishes. In an endearing Dear Oppa letter to the actor, Ina Hartono hopes to meet Hyun Bin in real someday.

Read her complete letter below:

Dear Hyun Bin

I am an Indonesian woman, a 72 years old grandma that very fond of Korean drama and one of my huge favourite actors is YOU.

I've watched most of all your movies and I love it all, especially CLOY, H J and Me, Memories of Alhambra and The Negotiator

I have a dream to be able to see you in real .. to see the handsome figure with your million watts of a smile but I know its just impossible dream

Well, my dear Hyun Bin. I am so much looking forward to seeing your next new movie ..soon

Thank you for reading my letter. I send my love to you and wish you all the best in life and career.

Cheers from Indonesia,

Ina Hartono, Dec 2020

