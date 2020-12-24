Dear Oppa: A 74 year old fan from the Philippines fangirls over Crash Landing On You star Hyun Bin

Dear Oppa: In our today's edition, a 74-year-old halmoni from the Philippines reaches out to Hyun Bin to fangirl over the Crash Landing On You.

It has been over a year since Crash Landing On You premiered in South Korea. While the show ended earlier this year, it drew a huge number of audiences when the pandemic hit the world and people turned towards K-drama respite. One such viewer is a 74-year-old halmoni from the Philippines. In our Dear Oppa letter, Rosemarie Dinio penned a letter to Hyun Bin, expressing her love for the actor. She hopes that to meet him someday and take a selca.

Read her letter below:

Dear Hyun Bin

I am a 74 grandma from the Philippines with 3 grown, married children and 3 grandkids.

I was never a fan of KDramas. When I travelled to Seoul, So. Korea and visited Nami Island in 2011, I was unaware of the allure of Korean dramas. But because I saw pictures of Winter Sonata all over Nami, I watched the series when I got home and that was it.

Until the lockdown happened and I had a lot of time in my hands. Because enthusiasts were raving about Crash Landing on You, I decided to watch and I was hooked. It was my first time to fangirl over a Korean actor. Captain Ri made me swoon, I loved his dimples, his handsome looks and his reserved character, but mostly I loved how he cared for Seri. Because you Hyun Bin captivated me, I watched Kim Sam Soon, Secret Garden, Hyde, Jekyl and me, Memories of the Alhambra, and watched CLOY all over again.

CLOY turned me into a KDrama fan. And though I swooned over Park Seo Joon, Park Bo Gum, Gong Yoo and lately Kim Seonho, you will always be my number 1. Someday, if I get lucky to go back to Seoul, I hope I get to meet you and get that selfie.

Rosemarie Dinio

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

ALSO READ: Hyun Bin REVEALS sending letters to overseas offers; Gushes about Crash Landing On You co star Son Ye Jin

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×