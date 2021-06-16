Dear Oppa: An African Minoz says Lee Min Ho is ‘destined to be an international star’; Professes her love

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Fridah Njok from Africa dedicates her sweet letter to Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below.

Lee Min Ho’s popularity crossed borders years ago but so more so during the last year when the pandemic-ridden world found respite in the K-Drama Universe. Many discovered the irresistible charm of Korean Dramas, and with it, the charm of Lee Min Ho. His breakthrough drama was Boys over Flowers released in 2009 and which is now considered a classic K-Drama and tops many lists. Since then, he went on to show his expertise in other quite famous dramas such as City Hunter, The Heirs, Legend of The Blue Sea and The King: Eternal Monarch.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Fridah Njok from Africa to Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below.

To Lee Min Ho,

Hi my name is Fridah Njoki from an awesome country in Africa known as Kenya. COVID introduced me to KDrama. With so many hours idling away I landed on quite a number of them. But, what stole my heart for Kdrama was Lee Min Ho in the series Heirs! I must say after that I looked for every series that Lee Min Ho was on until the anticlimax of The King Eternal Monarch.

Surprisingly I am much much older than all the young ones. But if I may, reading and catching up on the life of Lee Min Ho I was so impressed. When I watch him and see the portrayal of his characters I am impressed by how much work he has put into each character that he has played. When I see the clips off the set, the concentration, even to the quirky and arrogant Gu Jun-Pyo.

When I watch him transfer from rich playboy in the Heirs to a more serious business, to funny in Legend of the Sea. It takes art and becomes one with the character. When one watches City Hunter. Lee Min Ho for me has done so so well for himself in spite of his good looks, winsome smile, gentle demeanor (that can be misconstrued for I feel deep down there lies a man of steel) When I watch him singing, my favorite of his songs being Painful Love. All I can do is wish and pray all the best for him. His future. His wife and kids. And I can't wait to watch Pachinko.

However, for the futureI feel he is destined to be an international star. Training in English would be an added bonus. I know he speaks English and understands it but he is not fluent.

Secondly, like for his music, get proper interpretation of the lyrics in English also. The songs I have listened to have wrong conjunctions. For our star The King Eternal Monarch and given his track record for excellence! The same would be awesome to apply to both his spoken and translated.

Again to Lee Min Ho (should he ever get to read this) it would be the greatest treasure to see him visit not only my continent but my county Kenya, but more so my city Nairobi. We have a great country and awesome beaches and wildlife. Enough said all the best to Lee Min Ho. God bless.

Always

Fridah.

